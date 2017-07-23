EL BAR Trailer: Trapped in a Cafe By Alex de la Iglesia

Recent winner of the Best European feature award at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival, Alex de la Iglesia's comedy thriller El Bar is preparing to open in Chile, so we have a new trailer to share.

At nine in the morning, a group of strangers witness a man getting shot in the head by an apparent long-range assassin, just outside the doors of a cafe in Madrid, Spain. Is it safe? As the new trailer suggests, staying inside the cafe may be the safest option, but that doesn't mean it's without its own perils.

For comparison's sake, we also have the original trailer for the film's theatrical release in Spain earlier this year, which takes a more bluntly comic tone and appears to reflect de la Iglesia's style to a greater degree.

Blanca Suarez, Mario Casas, Carmen Machi, and Secun de la Rosa lead the cast. El Bar is set for theatrical release in Chile on August 10.

