CALICO SKIES Trailer Suggests Tom Sizemore Has Something Up His Sleeve

The intriguing trailer for Calico Skies takes a little while to warm up, but it holds the promise that when push comes to shove, Tom Sizemore will seize the day.

Sizemore plays Phoenix, a man "who lives a life of forced isolation in the Mojave desert," according to the official synopsis. "Phoenix's last stronghold of society stands with the man that frequently delivers his mail. When one day the delivery doesn't happen by the hand of his trustworthy mailman, but by that of the beautiful and quizzical Ariel (Christina Bennet Lind), Phoenix's life derails in an escalation that leads him to dangerous consequences which will be impossible to escape."

Vincent Pastore (The Sopranos) also stars. Italian director Valerio Esposito makes his feature debut.

The film was recently acquired by Freestyle Digital Media and will be released on a variety of Video On Demand platforms on August 15. Watch the trailer below. The poster can also be embiggened below.

