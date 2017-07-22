BiFan 2017: THE TWIN Takes Top NAFF Project Award

The Network of Asian Fantastic (NAFF) Films brought its tenth anniversary project market to a close earlier this week, and gave its top prize to the Finish horror project The Twin by director Taneli Mustonen. Mustonen's Lake Bodom also screened in BiFan during the week.

Among the 24 projects presented, 16 It Projects, four in Project Spotlight 2017: Vietnam, three from Nordic Genre Invasion (The Twin was the first Nordic Genre Invasion project to win a prize in Bucheon), and the first Blood Window project to come to Bucheon, several other prizes were awarded.

The NAFF Award went to Eerie by Mikhail Red, whose Birdshot is part of the 2017 BiFan selection. Bu Wei's Man of Sin earned the Signal Pictures Award, while the Aurora Producing Award went to Lee Seung-won's The Legend. The NAFF Korean Award was picked up by Kim Jae-yeon's A Teacher and the DHL Award went to Miyake Kyoko's Femme Fatale. Nishimura Yoshihiro's The Embalmer - Face of the Dead, took home the Sitges Pitchbox Award.

Among technical support awards, the Moneff Award (editing support) went to Man of Sin and both the Wave Lab Award (sound mixing support) and The Color Award (D.I. support) went to Chris Martin's Imaginable.