BEATS OF RAGE: Sequel to THE FP is Looking For Your Support

Jason and Brandon Trost's The FP was bit of a thing back in 2011, creating a stir within the indie film community. While elder brother Brandon has gone on to ply his trade in the studio system as a cinematographer, younger brother Jason has continued to work in the indie scene, writing and directing other feature films since then.

The FP, called Beats of Rage and is looking to fans and supporters to back the Jason has been working on the sequel to, calledand is looking to fans and supporters to back the Indiegogo campaign to help finish the film

Mad Max with Dance Dance Revolution. Imagine if Hayao Miyazaki directed 8 Mile and it took place in the universe of Final Fantasy. In a dystopian future... the world is in a booze drought. Disputes are fought to the death via the dancing arcade game Beat-Beat Revolution, which has absolutely no relation to Dance Dance Revolution. Alternate Reality yo.In this ghetto ass fantasy, in order to save The FP once again... again, JTRO -The Beat-Beating champion from a legendary bloodline of beat-beaters and KCDC – his mystical hype man, must quest deep into The Wastes, a world decimated by the beat wars, in order to compete in the ancient Beat-Beat tournament, “Beats of Rage". JTRO travels deep into the realm of his birthplace where he must dig deeper than six feet to vanquish the self-proclaimed lord of the Wastes, AK-47. Will JTRO fulfill KCDC’s prophecy? Will he be able to RENIG before it’s too late and save The FP from runnin’ dry once and for all?