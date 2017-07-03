BEATS OF RAGE: Sequel to THE FP is Looking For Your Support

Jason and Brandon Trost's The FP was bit of a thing back in 2011, creating a stir within the indie film community. While elder brother Brandon has gone on to ply his trade in the studio system as a cinematographer, younger brother Jason has continued to work in the indie scene, writing and directing other feature films since then.

Mad Max with Dance Dance Revolution. Imagine if Hayao Miyazaki directed 8 Mile and it took place in the universe of Final Fantasy. In a dystopian future... the world is in a booze drought. Disputes are fought to the death via the dancing arcade game Beat-Beat Revolution, which has absolutely no relation to Dance Dance Revolution. Alternate Reality yo.In this ghetto ass fantasy, in order to save The FP once again... again, JTRO -The Beat-Beating champion from a legendary bloodline of beat-beaters and KCDC – his mystical hype man, must quest deep into The Wastes, a world decimated by the beat wars, in order to compete in the ancient Beat-Beat tournament, “Beats of Rage". JTRO travels deep into the realm of his birthplace where he must dig deeper than six feet to vanquish the self-proclaimed lord of the Wastes, AK-47. Will JTRO fulfill KCDC’s prophecy? Will he be able to RENIG before it’s too late and save The FP from runnin’ dry once and for all?