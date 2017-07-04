A Surprise, Early Release For Michael O'Shea's THE TRANSFIGURATION Today!

Edinburgh Film Festival Coverage Crime Movies Superhero Movies Weird Reviews Hollywood Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works
An official selection at the Cannes Film Festival, writer/director Michael O’Shea’s debut feature THE TRANSFIGURATION follows troubled teen Milo who hides behind his fascination with vampire lore. When he meets the equally alienated Sophie, the two form a bond that begins to challenge Milo’s dark obsession, blurring his fantasy into reality. A chilling portrait of violence, THE TRANSFIGURATION is an atmospheric thriller set against the grit of New York City.