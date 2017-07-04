A Surprise, Early Release For Michael O'Shea's THE TRANSFIGURATION Today!

If you found yourself chomping at the bit waiting for Michael O'Shea's The Transfiguration to come out on August 8th then distributor Strand Releasing has a special surprise for you today.

Strand is making the movie available exclusively on Vudu Vimeo , and Google Play starting today. After this special sneak peek, it will land on all platforms on the original release date of August 8th for rental and purchase.

An official selection at the Cannes Film Festival, writer/director Michael O’Shea’s debut feature THE TRANSFIGURATION follows troubled teen Milo who hides behind his fascination with vampire lore. When he meets the equally alienated Sophie, the two form a bond that begins to challenge Milo’s dark obsession, blurring his fantasy into reality. A chilling portrait of violence, THE TRANSFIGURATION is an atmospheric thriller set against the grit of New York City.

There is a special clip and the trailer from The Transfiguration below.