Scenecs International Film Festival announces 2017 winners

The exciting 2017 edition of SCENECS International Film Festival just came to a close. This year's highlights included 14 Years and One Day by Lucia Alemany, Goodbye Darling, I'm off to fight by Simone Manetti, Red by Branko Tomovic, Why Siegfried Teitelbaum had to die by Axel B. Steinmueller, Queen's Life by Luciana Avellar, Sleep by Vladislav Kesin, Manhunt by Brando Bartoleschi and many more...

This year there were over 700 entries for the SCENECS Festival from 74 countries. 63 films have been screened and 19 student films. International film makers were even better represented than last year, including India, Poland, Croatia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom and Russia. Festival director Arya Tariverdi is very pleased with this edition of the festival: "It was a great edition, the second time in Hilversum and we noticed that we know us better now, because we had beautiful full halls! Again many wonderful movies and documentaries this year, of which many creators were also present. The award ceremony was again a great show this year with beautiful winning films. I congratulate all the winners of this eleventh edition of SCENECS. "

The Grand Gala was officially opened by the Conservative of Culture and Media in Hilversum, Wimar Jaeger. The actor Christophe Haddad presented the evening.

In the category of fiction two prizes have been given, one for short fiction and one for long fiction. This year, the film 'Wedding Patrol' by director Rogier Hardeman won the award for best short fiction film. A humorous sketch about Mikail, a Russian ex-military who is happy with his husband in Berlin. However, he receives a visit from the foreigner service. For the long fiction film, Polish director Emilia Zielonka has received an award with her film 'Tenderness'. The jury report says: An intriguing story that takes you to the relationship of the main characters. You expect it to be a normal movie about love, but soon you will find out more about it.

Scenecs is an annual international film festival for new film and documentary makers. The aim is to give future professionals the room needed for further development of their film careers. During the festival film talent, film culture and film production climate is stimulated and supported by the organization This being achieved through educational activities, debates, network activities and the Grand Gala Award Ceremony.

The Scenecs International Debut Film Festival (est. 2006) offers new directors and producers from all over the world the opportunity to show their first and or second film in the cinemas. “Scenecs is not just a film festival, Scenecs is a film experience and brings the world together through film.” states festival director Arya Tariverdi.

For more details on all the films and awards visit Scenecs on: https://www.scenecs.com