Scandinavian 2017: Nordic Film Festival Brings TV Noir Director To Australia

The Scandinavian Film Festival is on its way and will feature twenty films hailing from different parts of the Nordic. Some of the films on offer dabble in Noir, and with the recent boom of the 'Nordic Noir' craze hitting Australia, it is fitting that the festival has chosen such a fascinating and high-profile guest. More after the bump.

Presented by Palace Cinemas, the fourth Volvo Scandinavian Film Festival which kicks off nationally on 11 July will welcome renowned prolific Danish director/writer Charlotte Sieling (The Killing, Borgen, The Bridge, Homeland) to Sydney and Melbourne with her film The Man, a satire exploring an intergenerational rivalry in the trendy Copenhagen arts scene. Celebrity artist Simon Brahe (Søren Malling) is “The Man” of the Copenhagen arts scene. He is on top of everything until his world is shaken by the appearance of his estranged and very handsome son, Casper (Jakob Oftebro). Casper is a celebrated and internationally renowned street artist operating under the name “The Ghost”. Simon becomes convinced his son is out to usurp him, especially when Casper begins garnering the attention and acclaim that Simon holds so dear. As well as working on Borgen and The Killing, Charlotte Sieling was the conceptual director on Danish/Swedish noir The Bridge, which earned her a BAFTA nomination for Best International Series. The Man marks her first feature film since 2009, which she has both written and directed.

The festival opens with Aki Kaurismäki’s deadpan Finnish comedy The Other Side of Hope, winner of the Silver Bear for Best Director 2017 at this year’s Berlinale.

The festival will take place nationally from July in Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Perth, Canberra, Brisbane and Hobart. Visit scandinavianfilmfestival.com for more.