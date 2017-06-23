SATAN'S SLAVES: Watch The Chilling Teaser For Joko Anwar's Indonesian Horror

It seems strange to say that despite a career that has long flirted with a wide variety of genres, Joko Anwar's upcoming remake of classic Indonesian cult title Satan's Slaves (Pengabdi Setan) marks the first time the critically acclaimed director has jumped headlong into horror. And yet that is very much the case. And if the just released teaser for the film is any indicator of what is to come he'll be doing just fine in these chilly waters, thanks.

Released in 1980, the original film has drawn comparisons to Don Coscarelli's Phantasm over the years and while the teaser for this version doesn't appear to veer into that territory there's a very definite otherworldliness to it. There are no subtitles, unfortunately, but the atmosphere comes through loud and clear. Check it out below.