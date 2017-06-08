MIFF Coverage Indie Videos Zombie Movies Festival News Hollywood Reviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

KILLING GROUND: Watch This Harrowing Trailer For The Aussie Survival Thriller

Associate Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Kililng Ground is the debut feature film of Australian writer/director Damien Power. IFC Midnight will release the film in Theaters and On Demand on Friday, July 21st and they have released their trailer to mark the release.
 
A couple’s romantic camping trip becomes a desperate fight for survival in this ultra-raw, unhinged kill ride. In need of a break from the pressures of their life in the city, Sam (Harriet Dyer) and Ian (Ian Meadows) head to a remote beach for a weekend getaway. When they come across an abandoned campsite, with no trace of its occupants, they’re concerned. When they discover a lone, traumatized child nearby, they’re scared. And when they encounter two local weirdos, they’re in for a hell of a bad time. Unfolding in an innovative, time-scrambling structure, Killing Ground delivers both nerve-shredding suspense and gut-punching realism.
 
Killing Ground stars Australian actors Aaron Pedersen (ABC’s “Jack Irish”), Ian Meadows (Network Ten’s “The Wrong Girl”), Harriet Dyer (Nine Network’s “Love Child”) and Aaron Glenane (Truth).
 
