Have Your Say: What's Your Favorite Soundtrack Score?

For the last eight-or-so months, Matt Schrader'shas been shown at festivals worldwide, and has won itself a nice set of awards while travelling. Last week it got a limited theatrical release by Gravitas Ventures in New York, this week it will spread to Los Angeles, and pay-platforms will follow shortly.In the film, a veritable who-is-who of Hollywood speak up about film music. Its conception, its importance, its influence... We hear composers, directors, and film critics give their opinion on the subject, and we're talking BIG BIG names here. Check out the trailer below to get a glimpse of what Matt Schrader has done. It's impressive!And film music is a great topic for a "Question of the Week", of course. While in the past we've covered some details about music in this feature, we've never actually popped the big question of "What is Your Favorite Soundtrack Score"... so let's remedy that.What is in your opinion the best, or most iconic, film score ever? Was it a classic? Bombastic? Minimal? Famous? Unjustly ignored?Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!