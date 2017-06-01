Cannes Coverage Festival Reviews Documentaries All Videos Festival Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

HANDSOME DEVIL: Conor Has a Gift in This Exclusive Clip From Irish Coming Of Age Tale

Associate Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Sign-In to Vote
HANDSOME DEVIL: Conor Has a Gift in This Exclusive Clip From Irish Coming Of Age Tale
Breaking Glass Pictures will release​ ​John Butler's coming of age film Handsome Devil​ ​in U.S. theaters and On Demand today, June 2nd.​ ScreenAnarchy has been given an exclusive clip to share with you. You will find it below along with the trailer. 
 
In the clip, Conor is at rugby practice with coash Pascal. Like a typical single-minded athletic coach, Pascal wants Conor to focus only on rugby, and push whatever has him preoccupied out of his mind. 
 
Ned, the bullied outsider, and Conor, a new boy and star athlete, are forced to room together at their cloistered boarding school. Conor is drafted into the senior rugby team, whose actions dominate school life and whose privilege and entitlement have made Ned’s life to date at the school a misery.
 
The boys take an instant and visceral dislike to each other, and Ned and Conor seem destined to remain enemies until an English teacher, Mr. Sherry (Andrew Scott), begins to drill into them the value of finding one’s own voice. This lesson isn’t appreciated by everyone though, not least the rugby coach, Pascal (Moe Dunford), who has his own agenda, and who harbours some deep suspicions about Sherry.
Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
Coming-of-AgeHandome DevilIrelandJohn ButlerLGBTQ

More about Handsome Devil

blog comments powered by Disqus
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.