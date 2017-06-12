Giveaway: Win a Copy of The CAMERA OBSCURA OST on Vinyl

Chiller Films is releasing Aaron B. Koontz's horror thriller Camera Obscura on VOD and Digital HD tomorrow. The film opened in U.S. cinemas on Friday. ScreenAnarchy has one copy of the Camera Obscura soundtrack, composed by Steve Moore, to give away to one lucky reader in the U.S.

Moore composed scores for several horror films including Adam Wingard’s “Phase 1 Clinical Trials” vignette in V/H/S/2 as well as Wingard’s 2014 hit The Guest. Moore then went on to compose for the sci-fi horror film The Mind's Eye and 2016’s Don't Knock Twice. You can listen to one of the songs from the soundtrack below.