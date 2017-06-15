Full Neuchatel 2017 Lineup Announced And It's A Doozy!

Strap in, European genre film fans, because the 2017 edition of the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival have announced their complete lineup and it is a doozy. There is absolutely loads to dive into here - everything from a Miike retrospective with the director in attendence to the latest in European genre titles - so get straight to it!

Head on over to the official festival website here and dive in to the selection! You're looking at 94 feature films and 59 shorts from 43 countries so there is TONS to love here!