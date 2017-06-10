Fantaspoa 2017: Award Winning Films Announced

Our good friends at Fantaspoa have shared with us the list of award winning films of its 13th edition, which was celebrated in Porto Alegre, Brazil from May 19 to June 4, 2017. Here’s the full press release.

Fantaspoa 2017 has come to an end, with a total of 9,000 viewers in its screenings, workshops and parallel activities. The festival was presented by Petrobras and Brazil's Ministry of Culture, with the sponsorship of Banrisul and Enerfin do Brasil.

The festival presented 120 films (between shorts and features) and brought more than 65 guests to Porto Alegre, confirming its place as one of the main venues for genre films in Latin America, as well as a perfect environment for the exchange of cinema knowledge, experiences and for networking and future projects. In 2017, the festival presented its career achievement awards to Jeff Lieberman, Katt Shea and Bill Plympton.

The opening night presented the ibero-american première of The Book of Birdie, directed by Elizabeth Schuch, with an entirely female cast, and co-produced by Fantaspoa. The closing night presented the international première of Tragedy Girls by Tyler MacIntyre and was the moment in which the awards were announced.

The winners of the 13th edition of Fantaspoa are:

Short Films: (jurors Fabián Forte and Emiliano Romero)

Best Brazilian Short Film: O Pequeno Pé-Grande, by Leo Bello.

Honorable Mention: Aspirina para Dor-de-Cabeça, by Philippe Bastos.

Best International Short Animated Film: The Absence of Eddy Table, by Rune Spaars.

Honorable Mention: The Servant, by Farnoosh Abedi.

Best International Short Live-Action Film: Aquabike, by Jean-Baptiste Saurel

Honorable Mention: Dark_Net, by Tom Marshall.

Ibero-American Selection: (jurors Ignácio López Vacas and Norbert Keil)

Best Film: Terra e Luz, by Renné França.

Best Direction: Gabriel Grieco, for Hipersomnia.

Best Screenplay: 1974: The Possession of Altair, by Victor Dryere.

Best Actress: Cecilia Cartasegna, for Clementina.

Best Actor: Javier Bódal, for The Night of the Virgin.



International Competition (jurors André Kleinert and Diego Faraone)

Best Film: Game of Death, by Sebastien Landry and Laurence “Baz” Morais.

Best Director: Alice Lowe, for Prevenge.

Best Actress: Amanda Fuller, for Fashionista.

Best Actor: Tim Haars, for Ron Goossens, Low Budget Stuntman.

Best Screenplay: Robert Bolesto, for The Lure.

Best Art Direction: Jeff White, for Dave Made a Maze.

Best Special Effects: The Void.

Honorable mention for Best Bloodbath: Tonight She Comes, by Matt Stuertz.

Honorable mention for Best Artistic Contribution: Without Name, by Lorcan Finnegan.

Honorable mention for Humanist Contribution: Granny's Dancing on the Table, by Hanna Sköld.

Audience Awards

Best Brazilian Short Film: Ruanita, by Fernando Sanches.

Best International Short Animated Film: The Servant, by Farnoosh Abedi.

Best International Short Live-Action Film: Dark_Net, by Tom Marshall.

Best Feature Film: Dave Made a Maze, by Bill Watterson.