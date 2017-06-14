EDIE Trailer: Sheila Hancock Climbs a Mountain in Scotland

Mutant Chronicles and Lighthouse director Simon Hunter is back after a long hiatus with a new film, this time not a genre piece, but a poignant drama about aging and redemption called Edie.

Based on an original idea by Hunter, Edie tells the story of an 83-year-old woman who, when faced with the prospect of life in an old folks home, sets off to rekindle her fond memories of childhood by heading to Scotland to climb a mountain.

Filmed on location at Suilven Mountain in Sutherland, Scotland, the film is quite gorgeous to look at. Hunter is know for his flair for visuals and Edie looks like no exception.

Edie stars Bafta nominated actress Sheila Hancock, Paul Brannigan and Kevin Guthrie.

The film will premiere at the Edinburgh International Film Festival on June 26, 2017.