QUARRIES - Strong Enough for a Man, Made More Powerful by Women

Los Angeles, CA – May 5, 2017 – QUARRIES, the newly released action horror thriller, from the producer of Final Destination breaks free from typical genre tropes. These girls aren’t walking home alone at night...they are a fierce group of women hiking through the forest together on an outdoor adventure. Strong, courageous, and curious - yet still they are hunted.

In QUARRIES, the urban jungle that many women face each day filled with catcalls, the male gaze, and the fear of not smiling enough are replaced by the real outdoors and a group of male predators that hunt and kill women for sport. The women fight back with their inner and physical strength to overcome seemingly insurmountable odds.

QUARRIES is a strong feminist film, but surprisingly it didn’t start out that way. The star, producer and co-writer of the film Nicole Marie Johnson shared that, “the script did not start with a predominantly female cast or storyline. During a brainstorming session we explored the idea and from there the script took on a new life. Something about these women who have experienced hardship, addiction and abuse, made sense for them to come together and embark on their personal journey together.”

Having a predominantly female cast allowed the filmmakers to create a deeper and more nuanced story that ultimately gave the film a stronger message of hope and empowerment.

QUARRIES stars Nicole Marie Johnson, Leisha Hailey, and Carrie Finklea. QUARRIES is now available for purchase and rental on iTunes, Amazon and Vudu and is also available on both DVD and Blu-Ray through Amazon.com and the QUARRIES website. https://www.quarriesthemovie.com/

https://www.quarriesthemovie.com/trailer