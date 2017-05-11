Stories from the Trenches: New Marco Siedelmann book

Author Marco Sidelmann (The Untold, In-Depth, Outrageously True Story of Shapiro Glickenhaus Entertainment) is about to release a new book chronicling thirty years of filmmaking from filmmaker Sam Firstenberg, who is mostly recognized as one of the important in-house directors during the flamboyantly successful heyday of Cannon Group.

The book itself is a collection of fresh, never-before-read interviews that begin before Firstenberg made box office hits like Revenge of the Ninja, Ninja III: The Domination, Breakin’ II: Electric Boogaloo, American Ninja, just to name a few. The interviews reveal the famed director’s origins and influences, including memories from his childhood growing up in Israel, his experiences as a film student in Los Angeles, and his early work as an assistant director and technician for individuals like Menahem Golan, Charles Band, Ephraim Kishon, Boaz Davidson, and many more.

Stories from the Trenches includes more than 30 interviewees, from producers and scriptwriters, cinematographers, editors, marketing experts, stunt guys, actors...quite simply all kinds of people who worked with Firstenberg. Besides the successful career-stories (of which there are many), Sidelmann did not leave out the sad parts, the unfulfilled dreams, and the projects that never came to fruition. Not only does it cover Firstenberg, but it’s also about the early film industry in Israel, the Hollywood star system, and the mid-budget movies that aren’t around any longer.

Stories from the Trenches “won’t be my first or last step into publishing – several other projects are in development and/or planned,” Sidelmann assures his fans. If the success of his previous book is of any indication, this book will prove invaluable to film buffs. Just some of the reviews for The Untold, In-Depth, Outrageously True Story of Shapiro Glickenhaus Entertainment are "Just one word: WOW!” says Nando Rohner of moviecops.ch, and Deadline Magazine. Maitlaind McDonogh claims it has “great interviews.” So, be sure to check out the book when it comes out autumn 2017!

Check out the Kickstarter here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1351988435/stories-from-the-trenches-the-official-sam-firsten