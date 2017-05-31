PRISONER X: You Cannot Change The Past in This Exclusive Clip

RLJ Entertainment will be releasing Gaurav Seth's sci-fi thriller Prisoner X on VOD and DVD next Tuesday, June 6th. We have been given an exclusive clip to share with you which you can watch below.

As the world rages in war and civil strife, CIA agent Carmen Reese arrives at a secret underground prison to interrogate a captured terrorist with links to recent attacks on American soil. But the prisoner is more than he appears – he has arrived from the future with ninety-eight other time travelers who are still at large and wreaking havoc across the globe. Now it’s a race against the clock as Carmen and the prisoner engage in a battle of wills to see whose version of the future will triumph.

Prisoner X is a Canadian production that was filmed right here in Toronto. Seth adapted the novella Truth by American author Robert Reed. The cast includes Michelle Nolden (Republic of Doyle and A Christmas Horror Story), Romano Orzari (Turbo Kid), Damon Runyan (Star Trek: Discovery), and cult actor Julian Richings (The Witch, Cube and Hellmouth).