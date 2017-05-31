PRISONER X: You Cannot Change The Past in This Exclusive Clip

Cannes Coverage All Interviews Festival Interviews Hollywood Videos All Features How ScreenAnarchy Works
As the world rages in war and civil strife, CIA agent Carmen Reese arrives at a secret underground prison to interrogate a captured terrorist with links to recent attacks on American soil. But the prisoner is more than he appears – he has arrived from the future with ninety-eight other time travelers who are still at large and wreaking havoc across the globe. Now it’s a race against the clock as Carmen and the prisoner engage in a battle of wills to see whose version of the future will triumph.