Pretty Packaging: Sculpting Time With The Andrei Tarkovsky Boxset

Associate Editor, Features; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
When we think of pretty packaging of DVD/Blu-ray releases, the usual disc-pimping suspects pop up: Arrow, CJ-Entertainment, Criterion (when so minded), Anime Limited, Eureka, Funimation, Wild Side Video, Sentai Filmworks...

Curzon Arificial Eye will generally not be in that shortlist, though that's not a slur on their ability as a distributor. Not unlike the British Film Institute, they have a very impressive catalogue with plenty of certified classics in it, and their releases are often perfectly decent, if not very flashy. That goes for their boxsets too.

But even they clearly felt inspired when designing a boxset for Andrei Tarkovsky's films. Called "The Deluxe Collection", the limited (and numbered) set is meant as a companion piece to the "Sculpting Time" retrospective, a touring programme which had all seven of Andrei Tarkovsky's films being shown in British and Irish cinemas last year.

It may not be the most pimped item in my collection, but it certainly is pretty, and the style matches Tarkovsky's love for austerity and almost tactile sense of quiet images.
Here is a gallery of shots. Click on the edge of the pictures to scroll through them, or at the center of each to see a bigger version!

And here it is: a big bluish-grayish-purplish cardboard box.

The BBFC rating and (brief) content information are thankfully placed on a separate wrap-around banner, which can easily be removed.

