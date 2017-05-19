ONCE UPON A TIME IN PALESTINE: The New Flick From BIG BAD WOLVES Duo

It could be said that there was disappointment when Big Bad Wolves and Rabies directors Aharon Keshales and Navot Papushado bowed out of the Death Wish remake. Yet I think we would all agree that we would rather see something original from the Israeli directing duo.

“Once Upon a Time in Palestine” is an “at times funny and at times nerve-wracking portrayal of Israel’s birth of a nation, a kidnap thriller packed with shocking twists, touches of dark comedy and even romance,” its directors said in a statement.

Written by Keshales, Papushado and Ehud Lavski (“Things I Saw Before I Went Blind”), the genre-bending thriller “Once Upon a Time” is set in 1946 Palestine still under a British rule whose authorities determine to execute five members of Irgun, the Israeli para-military freedom fighters. Keen on earning their spurs as future members of the resistance, three teenagers decide to kidnap two British soldiers and use them as leverage.

It tells the untold story of one of the most tragic events that happened during the British rule of Palestine, (producer Chilik) Michaeli explained, adding that, although inspired by true events, they would be told through an “epic tale” as a “bittersweet coming-of-age story.”

Michaeli added: “It’s the directors’ most ambitious project to date as it aspires to blend elements from spaghetti Westerns, war movies, romantic comedies and even silent films.”