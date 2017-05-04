Now on Blu-ray: Severin Films Round Up - Italian Horror, Kung Fu, and Canuxploitation

I was surprised to learn that we already had a review for Mariano Baino’s excellent religious horror, Dark Waters, in the Screen Anarchy archives from way back in 2009. Back then logboy talked in depth about the film, so rather than blather on with my own opinion, here is what he had to say:

The premise is of an isolated lost-in-time church on a small island. Beyond the typically non-Christian (in attitude) nuns, the bizarre locals, the sense of time is completely lost - impressive - and the minimal lighting (for the most part) creates an eerie atmosphere that comes across on screen very well. the premise is that heir-apparent Elizabeth travels from modern-day London through uncomfortable coach journey and stormy seas to the remote Island (originally to have been shot off the coast of England so I hear) where a group of Nuns reside in a suitably ramshackle establishment with many hidden secrets and an unusual past after her beneficiary father passes away.

Partly drawn through strange memories or connection, partly through obligation and natural fascination with what her father had warned her away from in no uncertain terms, she defies the logic of the danger in the situation with her obsession. Behind the weirdness of the gentle and unsettling atmosphere of a church (or convent) is the more substantial Gothic Horror weirdness of the ultra-weird sci-fi oddity, and the journey towards the climax is effectively constructed through set-pieces, original visions of nicely-twisting plot ideas, rich candle-lit ultra-dark visuals.

[…]

Not a masterpiece, but Baino easily has the skill to make much of very little, and easily deserves the chance to see his talents put to use in something with more time, money, under less duress. A good filmmaker, if not entirely a good film. Works though, and as an oddity, a modern European Horror

While I liked the movie a fair bit more than he did, the observations are fairly on point. I enjoyed the film because of the echoes of early ‘80s Italian horror. The dependence on atmosphere for the vast majority of the film gave it an eerie feel reminiscent of Fulci’s The Beyond, or even Argento’s Inferno. However, Dark Waters does a great job of marrying that atmosphere with some pretty amazing effects work in the finale that feels like something out of From Beyond or Society. It’s a combination that really works for me.

The Disc:

Severin’s release is the first Blu-ray of Dark Waters and it looks pretty solid. For a low budget horror shot in Eastern Europe, I was surprised at the quality of this transfer. Audio is also solid, though the largely post-dubbed English soundtrack may take some getting used to. It is work noting that the soundtrack is a lossy Dolby 2.0 track.

As is always the case with Severin’s releases, they really go all out with the extras. This time around it was a little bit easier for them because they were able to port over the extras from the DVD that No Shame released in 2009 along with a few newer exclusive extras that really add context to the film.

Previously available features include an audio commentary with Baino, three short films, director intro, some deleted scenes, and Deep into the Dark Waters – an hour long feature that goes behind the scenes.

Severin’s release adds several new features. Lovecraft Made Me Do It is the main extra, a ten minute discussion with Baino in which he talks in general about his influences and affinity for science fiction and fantasy. There is also Controlling the Uncontrollable, which is a more general discussion of control from the director’s chair, and Let There Be Water in which Baino discusses a particular scene near the beginning of the film which presents one of the film’s most memorable moments.

Great film, great disc. Well worth owning.