ScreenAnarchy Exclusive: The International Premiere of the MEXICO BARBARO 2: Trailer

No matter what I say about Mexican filmmaker Lex Ortega (Atroz, Mexico Barbaro and T is for Tamalez) the guy keeps coming back for more and granting us first looks at his latest projects.

So. Here we have the international premiere of the trailer for the latest Mexican horror anthology Mexico Barbaro 2. You get to see it here first. It just goes to show you what a nice guy that Lex Ortega is! A little deranged. But nice.

9 Mexican directors come together to narrate traditions and more brutal, ruthless and bizarre legends of our country. Mexico Barbaro shows the world stories that are part of our popular culture, from sweet stories told by our grandmothers, the tooth fairy, witchcraft, the story behind the weeping woman, sexy Devil' servers, a pagan hero, the burnt woman, up to ancestral culinary bloody rites. Traditions and legends that today continue to cause terror among Mexican people.

Mexico Barbaro 2 will have its world premiere at Fantaspoa in Brazil this May. Here is hoping the film will find traction beyond the Latin American film circuit this coming year. If not sooner we are hoping for a look at it in the Fall at Morbido (fingers crossed).

The poster is by Mexican artis Aldo Yu.