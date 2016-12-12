ScreenAnarchy Exclusive: Your First Look at MEXICO BARBARO II

Hold on to your butts, World. The multi-hyphenite talent, an all around nice guy for the sick fuck that he is, Lex Ortega, is at it again. The Mexican filmmaker, musician and sound designer has gathered together another cadre of bastards and bints for another round of Mexico Barbaro.

9 Mexican directors come together to narrate traditions and more brutal, ruthless and bizarre legends of our country. Mexico Barbaro shows the world stories that are part of our popular culture, from sweet stories told by our grandmothers, the tooth fairy, witchcraft, the story behind the weeping woman, sexy Devil' servers, a pagan hero, the burnt woman, up to ancestral culinary bloody rites. Traditions and legends that today continue to cause terror among Mexican people.

For this edition of Mexico Barbaro Ortega has enlisted Abraham Sánchez (short film Devastación), Carlos Meléndez (Histeria), Christian Cueva & Ricardo Farias (Morbido short film Voces), Diego Cohen (Luna de Miel), Fernando Urdapilleta (Estrellas Solitarias), Michelle Garza (short film La Rabia de Clara) Sergio Tello (co-writer of Atroz). Ortega (Atroz) will of course be adding his own chapter to this sure to be demented horror anthology.

If the first Mexico Barbaro anthology serves as any indicator as to what to expect in this second film you can expect a diversity of horrors and traditions to be on display. We trust that Ortega has chosen the second band of ne’er-do-wells wisely and we are in for quite a ride when this film hits the festival circuit in 2017.

Here are the eight short films and their synopsises,