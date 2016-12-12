ScreenAnarchy Exclusive: Your First Look at MEXICO BARBARO II
Hold on to your butts, World. The multi-hyphenite talent, an all around nice guy for the sick fuck that he is, Lex Ortega, is at it again. The Mexican filmmaker, musician and sound designer has gathered together another cadre of bastards and bints for another round of Mexico Barbaro.
9 Mexican directors come together to narrate traditions and more brutal, ruthless and bizarre legends of our country.Mexico Barbaro shows the world stories that are part of our popular culture, from sweet stories told by our grandmothers, the tooth fairy, witchcraft, the story behind the weeping woman, sexy Devil' servers, a pagan hero, the burnt woman, up to ancestral culinary bloody rites.Traditions and legends that today continue to cause terror among Mexican people.
For this edition of Mexico Barbaro Ortega has enlisted Abraham Sánchez (short film Devastación), Carlos Meléndez (Histeria), Christian Cueva & Ricardo Farias (Morbido short film Voces), Diego Cohen (Luna de Miel), Fernando Urdapilleta (Estrellas Solitarias), Michelle Garza (short film La Rabia de Clara) Sergio Tello (co-writer of Atroz). Ortega (Atroz) will of course be adding his own chapter to this sure to be demented horror anthology.
If the first Mexico Barbaro anthology serves as any indicator as to what to expect in this second film you can expect a diversity of horrors and traditions to be on display. We trust that Ortega has chosen the second band of ne’er-do-wells wisely and we are in for quite a ride when this film hits the festival circuit in 2017.
Here are the eight short films and their synopsises,
"Paidós Phobos" (Paidos Phobos) Dirección / Directed by: Diego CohenMaria suffers from pedophobia, she must deal with her deepest fear every day, but once she decides to face it, she will be able to end her worst nightmare, even though that means sacrificing her own life."Potzonalli" (Potzonalli) Dirección / Directed by: Fernando UrdapilletaA family prepares a succulent pre-Hispanic recipe. The main ingredient will be the one who has perpetrated different types of family violence among its members."Bolas De Fuego" (Fireballs) Dirección / Directed by: Christian Cueva & Ricardo FariasTwo film students try to fulfill their twisted and true dream : Record a porn movie. When their actresses reveal themselves as sent from Hell, they will face a complicated dilemma: Fight to conserve their souls, or to be carried away by the sexual pleasure that they offer."Exodoncia" (Exodontia) Dirección / Directed by: Lex OrtegaA girl finds a way to get money to solve her addiction to drugs through a strange and insatiable being, which in turn demands a lot of suffering and pain. "What she wants is not necessarily what she needs.""Vitriol" (Vitriol) Dirección / Directed by: Michelle GarzaA traumatic event has heavily affected a model. She will find a way to overcome her fears and transform herself to seek revenge."La Leyenda de Juan Soldado" (Juan the Soldier) Dirección / Directed by: Abraham SánchezTijuana, Mexico, 1938. Juan is a soldier sentenced to death for the rape and murder of a little girl. After being executed, he will receive an unexpected help from the underworld to defend his innocence."No Te Duermas" (Do not sleep) Dirección / Directed by: Sergio TelloEdgar is a 9 year old child who has grown traumatized by the legends and myths that his deceased grandmother told him. No one believes him and only he seems to see and hear unnatural things. He soon faces one of those legends and the consequences of not respecting them."Ya Es Hora" (It's About time) Dirección / Directed by: Carlos MeléndezEli and Fatima, two high school girls, invoke the Devil to take revenge on Jessica and her entourage of popular friends, without imagining the catastrophe that they will loose.
