Melt Your Brain With THE LAST COP: THE MOVIE

Okay, kids, strap yourselves in for a slice of glorious oddity from Japan! The Last Cop is a remake of a German TV series originally produced for Hulu Japan.

Karasawa Toshiaki plays a cop awakened from a thirty year coma and pressed into action against a variety of super villains with the help of a small team of gadget-enhanced super cops and the results are delieriously loopy. After a successful first series and a shorter mini-series run the show is now making the step to features and, wow.

Inomata Ryuichi - an experienced TV director with the recent Death Note series on his resume - helms the feature version and the promos promise a glorious mash up of martial arts, power gloves, clones, web slinging (really) and a whole bunch more. This is absolutely daft in a pretty spectacular way. Watch an extended clip and trailer below!