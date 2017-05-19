Lineup announced for 2017 SCENECS International Film Festival

The upcoming 2017 edition of SCENECS International Film Festival will kick off next week. This year's festival will run from May 26 - June 2 and highlights include 14 Years and One Day by Lucia Alemany, Goodbye Darling, I'm off to fight by Simone Manetti, Red by Branko Tomovic, Why Siegfried Teitelbaum had to die by Axel B. Steinmueller, Queen's Life by Luciana Avellar, Sleep by Vladislav Kesin, Manhunt by Brando Bartoleschi and many more...

Scenecs is an annual international film festival for new film and documentary makers. The aim is to give future professionals the room needed for further development of their film careers. During the festival film talent, film culture and film production climate is stimulated and supported by the organization This being achieved through educational activities, debates, network activities and the Grand Gala Award Ceremony.

The Scenecs International Debut Film Festival (est. 2006) offers new directors and producers from all over the world the opportunity to show their first and or second film in the cinemas. “Scenecs is not just a film festival, Scenecs is a film experience and brings the world together through film.” states festival director Arya Tariverdi.

For full line-up visit the website on: https://www.scenecs.com