IT CAME FROM THE DESERT: The Trailer For Giant Ants Run Amok Movie is Here!

There really is not a whole lot we have to say about the Finnish creature feature It Came From the Desert. After a couple proofs of concept came out Canadian outfit Raven Banner jumped on board to help get it out into the world and now the official trailer is here!

It Came From The Desert is an adaptation of a 1989 video game and is directed by filmmaker Marko Mäkilaakso who made War of the Dead, which was not the most favorite thing I saw on the festival circuit that year, but it is hard to screw up giant ants. Mäkilaakso directed and co-wrote with Hank Woon (Age of Dinosaurs) and Trent Haaga (68 Kill).

Roger! Picture’s Teemu Virta and Alliance Media Partners (AMP) produced the film with the support of the Finnish Film Foundation. Tero Kaukomaa (Iron Sky) and Raven Banner’s James Fler, Andrew Hunt, Annick Mahnert and Michael Paszt executive produced.

Let us hope that the long tradition set before It Came From The Desert by films like Them and Empire of the Ants is upheld in all its six legged glory!