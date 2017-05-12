Hey Australia! Win Tickets to See WHAT A WONDERFUL FAMILY in Cinemas!
What A Wonderful Family is a Chinese remake of Yamada Yoji’s comedy hit of the same title. It tells the story of “a long-married couple who sends their supposedly happy family into turmoil when the wife asks for a divorce for her upcoming birthday”.
Huang Lei directs and stars in the film alongside his wife Sun Li. The cast also includes Hai-Qing, Xun Wang and Lichun Lee.
Thanks to Magnum Films, we have FIVE double passes for the film to give away to our readers.
For a chance to win, all you have to do is to follow these two steps:
1) Like the Magnum Film Facebook page, and
2) Email your name and postal address to me at: hugo[at]screenanarchy.com
What A Wonderful Family will open in Australian cinemas on May 18 and this competition will close at 3pm on May 16. Good luck!
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.