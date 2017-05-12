Hot Docs Coverage Fantasy Movies Indie Reviews Manga International News How ScreenAnarchy Works

Hey Australia! Win Tickets to See WHAT A WONDERFUL FAMILY in Cinemas!

Contributing Writer; Sydney, Australia (@HugoOzman)
What A Wonderful Family is a Chinese remake of Yamada Yoji’s comedy hit of the same title. It tells the story of “a long-married couple who sends their supposedly happy family into turmoil when the wife asks for a divorce for her upcoming birthday”. 
 
Huang Lei directs and stars in the film alongside his wife Sun Li. The cast also includes Hai-Qing, Xun Wang and Lichun Lee. 
 
Thanks to Magnum Films, we have FIVE double passes for the film to give away to our readers. 
 
For a chance to win, all you have to do is to follow these two steps:
 
1) Like the Magnum Film Facebook page, and
 
2) Email your name and postal address to me at: hugo[at]screenanarchy.com
 
What A Wonderful Family will open in Australian cinemas on May 18 and this competition will close at 3pm on May 16. Good luck!
