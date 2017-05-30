GODZILLA vs. KONG: DEATH NOTE's Adam Wingard Tapped to Direct Big Monster Pic

Well. That career escalated quickly. Once the darling of the indie horror scene with small films like A Horrible Way To Die and You're Next Adam Wingard has locked in a deal to direct Godzilla vs. Kong for Legendary and Warner Bros. To date the biggest thing he has directed is his recent adaptation of the Japanese franchise Death Note for Netflix due in August.

This upcoming chapter was written by committee, lead by Pirates of the Caribbean scribe Terry Rossio. He was joined back in March for a writing pow-wow by Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne (Star Trek Beyond), Fresh faces and female voices Lindsey Beer and Cat Vasko, Maze Runner movies writer T.S. Nowlin (also Pacific Rim: Uprising), Jack Paglen (Transcendence and Alien: Covenant), and Babylon 5 creator J. Michael Straczynski. Really the only name here that has my interest is Straczynskis.

We are a long ways away from the planned released in May of 2020. Anything can happen between now and then but seeing as a lot of the ScreenAnarchy family are fans of Wingard and his work we are very excited for him and this opportunity. Well earned.