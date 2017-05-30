Cannes Coverage Action Movies Musicals All Interviews Fantasy Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works

GODZILLA vs. KONG: DEATH NOTE's Adam Wingard Tapped to Direct Big Monster Pic

Associate Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Sign-In to Vote
GODZILLA vs. KONG: DEATH NOTE's Adam Wingard Tapped to Direct Big Monster Pic
Well. That career escalated quickly. Once the darling of the indie horror scene with small films like A Horrible Way To Die and You're Next Adam Wingard has locked in a deal to direct Godzilla vs. Kong for Legendary and Warner Bros. To date the biggest thing he has directed is his recent adaptation of the Japanese franchise Death Note for Netflix due in August. 
 
This upcoming chapter was written by committee, lead by Pirates of the Caribbean scribe Terry Rossio. He was joined back in March for a writing pow-wow by Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne (Star Trek Beyond), Fresh faces and female voices Lindsey Beer and Cat Vasko, Maze Runner movies writer T.S. Nowlin (also Pacific Rim: Uprising), Jack Paglen (Transcendence and Alien: Covenant), and Babylon 5 creator J. Michael Straczynski. Really the only name here that has my interest is Straczynskis. 
 
We are a long ways away from the planned released in May of 2020. Anything can happen between now and then but seeing as a lot of the ScreenAnarchy family are fans of Wingard and his work we are very excited for him and this opportunity. Well earned. 
Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
Adam WingardGodzilla vs KongLegendary PicturesWarner Bros
blog comments powered by Disqus
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.