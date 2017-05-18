Cannes Coverage Movie Posters Teaser Trailers Weird News Manga How ScreenAnarchy Works

GHOST SQUAD: J-Splatter's Noboru Iguchi is Back in Full Form in New Trailer

Associate Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Sign-In to Vote
GHOST SQUAD: J-Splatter's Noboru Iguchi is Back in Full Form in New Trailer

J-Splatter aficionado Noboru Iguchi (Robogeisha, Dead Sushi, Mutant Girl Sqaud, Machine Girl) is back with his special brand of J-horror what the fuckery in a new film called Ghost Squad.

As with any of his films, and let's face it all films of this horror sub-genre, the premise is going to be a simple one. In Ghost Squad a gourp of girls killed by evil boys and they come back from hell and fight as a Ghost Squad to get revenge! There you have it. 

Iguchi has gone deep into the talent pool for this one, employing the talents of musical act Nomakes to be his lead girls. I have included a music video of theirs below, the most recent one after the group became a quartet. The fifth member probably saw this coming and fled. 

Have a look at the trailer below and be on the look out for Ghost Mahcine Gun, Meat Hammer, and Grudge Dog. 

Enjoy!

Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
Noboru Iguchi
blog comments powered by Disqus
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.