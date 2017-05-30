First Look At Anna Mouglalis As Paula Maxa In THE MOST ASSASSINATED WOMAN IN THE WORLD

Hugely acclaimed French genre film producer Franck Ribiere (Inside, Livid, Cell 211, Malefique, Witching And Bitching, etc etc etc) steps into the director's chair for upcoming thriller The Most Assassinated Woman In The World.

Set against the backdrop of the infamous Theatre Grand Guignol the story revolves around iconic actress Paula Maxa - the most famous of the Grand Guignol's leading ladies and the titular Most Assassinated Woman, who was graphically slain on stage multiple times a day - played here by Anna Mouglalis (Romanzo Criminale, Coco Chanel & Igor Stravinsky). And while there is not yet an official synopsis out there we do have the first shot of Mouglalis as Maxa to share. You can click the version down below if you want to see a larger version.

[Full disclosure: XYZ Films have a hand in this one so, yep, I have slightly more than a passing personal involvement in it myself. So if you can be biased about a picture then, sure, I'm biased.]