DJANGO LIVES!: Franco Nero Saddles Up Against White Supremacy

Italian actor Franco Nero wants to reprise his role as the coffin-dragging gunfighter made famous in Sergio Corbucci's original 1966 spaghetti Western, Django. Django Lives! will be directed by Pandorum's Christian Alvart from a screenplay by legendary writer/director John Sayles (Lone Star, Battle Beyond the Stars).

Myriad Pictures will handle international sales and present the project at Cannes next week, reports Screen Daily

Django Lives! will catch up with the titular character in California in 1914, where he will encounter white supremacists.

"Having Christian direct Sayles's powerful screenplay is a dream come true," said Nero. "Even Christian's third son is named Django. It was meant to be."

Syrreal Entertainment's Sigi Kamml, Josef Brandmaier and Alvart will produce the film alongside Fast Draw Films' Carolyn Pfeiffer, Louis Black, David Hollander, and Nancy P. Sanders. They are currently preparing a shoot in Spain and Berlin, Germany.