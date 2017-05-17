Crowdfund This: WE R ANIMALS, Because You Need An R-Rated Puppet Film

Here is something very cool coming out of Sweden, an R-Rated puppet film called We R Animals. The production has just launched a Kickstarter campaign and we are sure that once you see their pitch video and proof of concept trailer that you will want to contribute.

Filmmaker Thobias Hoffmén has drawn inspiration from some of his favorite films, Gremlins, Meet the Feebles and Labyrinth, and wants to make this passion project that he has had on the back burner since 2010. Now, he has teamed up with David Sandberg from Kung Fury and Academy Award nominated producer Mathias Fjellström, and is hell bent on giving everyone the R-Rated puppet film we always knew we wanted.

We R Animals campaign at its Have a look at the hilarious pitch video and proof of concept trailer below and consider donating to thecampaign at its Kickstarter page