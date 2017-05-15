CARGO: Watch The Full Trailer For Dark Belgian Drama

It was back in February that we shared the first teaser for Gilles Coulier's Belgian crime drama Cargo and, already, we were much impressed by what was on offer. Veteran character actor Sam Louwyck - I first came across him in Ex Drummer and his presence in anything since has been a sure fire mark of quality - takes the lead inwhat promises to be one of the stronger pictures of the year.

In the cold waters of the North Sea, Leon Broucke jumps overboard from his fishing boat in front of his eldest son, Jean. The old man slips into a deep coma, leaving his son with a huge debt and responsibility for the family business. The absence of his father sets off an aftershock of conflicts between him and his two brothers: Francis is torn between his family and leaving with his secret lover, while William returns home to escape his life of crime and redeem himself. Desperate to build a future for his eight-year-old son, Jean turns to his brother's criminal past.

There are no English subtitles on the trailer but they're really not necessary to appreciate what's on display here. Check it out below.