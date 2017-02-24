CARGO: Watch The Engrossing First Teaser For The Belgian Crime Drama

Though there are no English subtitles on the first trailer for Gilles Coulier's Belgian crime drama Cargo there really aren't any required to capture the attention and demonstrate that there just may be something special going on here. Veteran Belgian character actor Sam Louwyck - you know his face if you've been paying any attention to recent Belgian cinema at all - plays a key part, which is always a sign of quality, and the visuals really speak for themselves.

In the cold waters of the North Sea, Leon Broucke jumps overboard from his fishing boat in front of his eldest son, Jean. The old man slips into a deep coma, leaving his son with a huge debt and responsibility for the family business. The absence of his father sets off an aftershock of conflicts between him and his two brothers: Francis is torn between his family and leaving with his secret lover, while William returns home to escape his life of crime and redeem himself. Desperate to build a future for his eight-year-old son, Jean turns to his brother's criminal past.

Coulier is a bright talent who already has an impressive resume in shorts and TV work and this looks as though it should bring him to a much larger audience and continue the current wave of edgy Belgian writer-directors, placing him in a line with Mikael Roskam and Robin Pront. Take a look at the trailer below.