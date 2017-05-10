Brad Pitt Takes Command in New WAR MACHINE Trailer

Brad Pitt stars in War Machine, which follows the rise and fall of a military leader after he takes command of NATO forces in Agahanistan. A new trailer showcases Pitt's bold, brazen, real-life character, General Glen McMahon.

Here's the official verbiage:

In a film for our times, writer-director David Michôd (Animal Kingdom) recreates a U.S. General’s roller-coaster rise and fall as part reality, part savage parody – raising the specter of just where the line between them lies today. His is an anti-establishment, pro-soldier exploration in the form of an absurdist war story of a born leader’s ultra-confident march right into the dark heart of folly.

At the story’s core is Brad Pitt’s sly take on a successful, charismatic four-star general who leapt in like a rock star to command coalition forces in Afghanistan, only to be taken down by his own hubris and a journalist’s no-holds-barred expose. War Machine addresses the debt we owe to soldiers to question the purposes to which they are being directed.

The Netflix original film is inspired by the book The Operators: The Wild & Terrifying Inside Story of America’s War in Afghanistan by the late journalist Michael Hastings.

Alan Ruck, Lakeith Stanfield, Anthony Michael Hall, Topher Grace and Ben Kingsley also star; the movie will debut on Netflix worldwide on May 26. It's also set to bow in select theaters in New York and Los Angeles on the same day.

Watch the trailer below.