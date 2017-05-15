Blu-ray Pre-Order: The Stylish and Cutting THE STYLIST Hits Home

If you're a fan of Jill Gevargizian or of horror with a heartbreaking undercurrent, you'll be happy to hear that The Stylist is available for pre-order on Blu-ray now. If you're a regular reader of this site, you'll know that I'm a huge fan of the film. I'm honestly baffled that a studio like Blumhouse or any indie producers haven't snapped Gevargizian up to direct a franchise or original film.

Najarra Townsend delivers a chilling performance filled with pathos as Claire, a hairstylist who desperately wishes to become someone else. Problems arise when she attempts to try on her clients' lives with traumatic and murderous results.

Townsend's portrayal of the fragmented and flawed Claire has earned her several acting awards, including Best Actress at both Fantastic Fest 2016 and Monster Fest 2016.

The discs are expected to ship in June and are packed with extras, including multiple commentaries from the cast and crew, a photo gallery, subtitles in English, Spanish, and Japanese, as well as the debut short film collaboration from Gevargizian and writer Eric Havens, Call Girl. That short stars genre favorites Laurence R. Harvey (The Human Centipede franchise) and Tristan Risk (American Mary, The Editor). Check out a teaser here.

If you're a streaming-only fan, you can see The Stylist here on Shudder. The short film will also available on VOD in the future.

Interested? See the trailer below and get your Blu-ray here! If you'd like a signed copy, mention that in the notes section at check out.