Best Actor award for Branko Tomovic at Unrestricted View Film Festival 2017

The gritty and edgy thriller RED just picked up two awards at the Unrestricted View Film Festival in London.

The directorial debut of Branko Tomovic (24: Live Another Day, Fury, The Bourne Ultimatum) starring Dervla Kirwan (Ondine, Interlude in Prague) with Francesca Fowler (Doctor Who, Macbeth), is set in the underground world of illegal organ smuggling, the so-called red market. It tells the story of a damaged and guilt-ridden man who works in this dangerous underground world but is trying to find a way out of it.

Tomovic plays the isolated and tormented surgeon with extraordinary emotional depth which makes you emphasise with him, although he is performing these horrible crimes. For his captivating and very powerful performance Tomovic won the Best Actor Award last night. Additionally, the award for Best Screenplay, which was also written by Tomovic, went to Red as well.

The 20-minute film has already won numerous awards and nominations on the international film festival circuit, including San Diego International Film Festival, Tangier International Film Festival, the European Film Award qualifying International Short Film Festival in Drama, Naperville Independent Film Festival, Maverick Movie Awards, Winchester Short Film Festival, North Hollywood Cinefest and Berlin Independent Film Festival. Upcoming screenings include the BAFTA qualifying Carmarthen Bay Film Festival where Red is nominated for Best Short and the prestigious Scenecs Film Festival.

The Unrestricted View Film Festival celebrates the very best in independent films and presented a terrific mix of exciting new works from across the globe.

Have a look at the preview clip below, Red highlights the dark and brutal world of the illegal organ trade and the people involved in such operations.