Angelo White Parks SORICE, Moves Ahead on Horror Flick MOTHER OF CHILDREN

Sorice. Since that time White Mother of Children. Not so long ago we introduced you to Dutch filmmaker Angelo White (de Witt) and his short film. Since that time White pulled a special effects prank the night of the Oscars to bring attention to the hard work of special effects workers in film, and has been given support to move ahead on another project,

After a mother unexpectedly loses her husband, her daughter begins to experience a series of horrifying events, strikingly similar to the ones that led up to her husband’s mysterious death.

Mother of Children was a short film that White made shortly after Sorice and was something I liked quite a bit when he shared it with me. Since horror films are infinitely less expensive to make than ambitious effects ladened sci fi films it is easier to find funding for those. So Sorice goes on the shelf for now and White has begun turning Mother of Children into a feature length horror film.

We will keep you up to speed as production moves along.