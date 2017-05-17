A review for Fist 2 Fist 2: Weapon of Choice

Fist 2 Fist 2: Weapon of Choice takes one of the most popular plot lines in cinematic history and liven it up. The film opens up with a fight scene with the protagonist, Jack Lee played by the indispensable Jino Kang (Fist 2 Fist, Blade Warrior), against more than five armed men, and sets the pace for the rest of the movie. The film jumps several years forward to Jack Lee living with his assumed daughter Jamie (Kelly Lou Dennis, Vampariah, Gold Mountain) in a nice suburban home. She is abducted by masked men, although Lee takes down some of them in some impressive close-quarters combat.

Needless to say, the men get away with the kidnapping. Lee finds a cell phone on one of the bodies and it rings. Lee then discovers that his old boss, Michael Banducci who is portrayed by the inscrutable Douglas Olsson (Criminal Minds, NCIS, Scandal), ordered the snatch due to a deal they had made that recently had fallen through. Watch the movie for more details. We then get introduced to the heroine of the story, Detective Ashlie (Ash) Jordan, played by the beautiful Katherine Celio (The Yellow Wallpaper, Malaise, Till Death). Lee is apprehended right outside where Jaime is kept by the San Francisco police department. He is brought to the precinct where the FBI questions him. It is deemed safer to move Lee to a safe house. Ash is at the safe house and tries to talk to Lee when a gunfight breaks out against unseen attackers.

Lee and Ash are the only ones to escape, although Lee is wounded. Ash takes him to a secret spot where he is allowed to recuperate from his wound. The two form a passionate relationship and team up to take down Banducci and rescue Jaime. The final fight is in a warehouse where Lee takes on a myriad of bad guys, as Ash attempts to rescue Jaime.

At the end, Lee faces off with Banducci who is holding his brother-in-law, and Jaime’s true father, hostage. Lee’s brother-in-law then sacrifices himself so Lee can conquer Banducci. All-in-all, this was a solid action flick with humorous scenes intermixed into it, and had an interesting protagonist as an antihero, a hitman with a heart. Kang proves to be a master of his surroundings as the writer, main actor, fight choreographer, and co-director. The fight scenes are flawless as Kang applies his years of martial arts experience to each conflict. With a great supporting cast who portray memorable characters, and an ending that promises a sequel, this movie is one of the best low budget action films out there today. It will be sure to please the earnest action movie flick viewer.