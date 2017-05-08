A New HELLBOY Movie? With STRANGER THINGS' David Harbour, Directed by Neil Marshall?

Word is out that there are plans to relaunch the Hellboy movie franchise. This would be without the director and his star from the first two films, Guillermo Del Toro and Ron Pearlman. Instead, Stranger Things' David Harbour is in talks to take the lead and UK director Neil Marshall is in talks to direct.

Millennium is in negotiations with producers Larry Gordon and Lloyd Levin for a new installment that would reboot and relaunch the property. Mike Richardson of Dark Horse Entertainment is also producing. Neil Marshall, the horror director who broke out with The Descent and won raves for his work on Game of Thrones, is in talks to direct the project, which has a working title of Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen and has a script by Andrew Cosby, Christopher Golden and Hellboy creator Mike Mignola.

Okay. I am of two minds about this. One, how dare anyone do a Hellboy film and not have GDT and Ron involved, right? I really liked those first two films and we all wanted to see the team come back together for a third film. On other hand, Harbour is cool and he seems to fit that sort of lankier Mignola version of Red that we see in the picture above. He be just as good a grouch as anyone. Yeah. I think he could work out fine. Then there are the writers.

Andrew Cosby created one of my favorite SyFy shows Eureka which could mean good things for comedic elements. Christopher Golden wrote Buffy The Vampire Slayer and we all know how much everyone loves that show, right? Then we have Hellboy creator Mike Mignola in on the act, which hopefully means they are not to going stray far from the source material.

And finally we have Neil Marshall, director of cult faves Dog Soldiers and The Descent and the man who directed some of the more bombastic episodes of Game of Thrones. I cannot say that he has the same visual flare that GDT brought to the show with him but with the right production designers and art directors working on the project there is no reason this will not at least look great.

What do you all think? Angry mob justice? Or, take a seat and see what happens next?