Tribeca 2017: Watch The Teaser For Kasra Farahani's Thriller TILT

Kasra Farahani's thriller, Tilt, will have its premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival this Saturday in the Midnight Section. The teaser trailer was sent out late this morning and we can share that with you below.

All seems normal with Joseph and Joanne. Joanne is pregnant with their first child. Life in their little urban house is cozy and familiar. But something is off about Joseph. He doesn’t seem excited about the baby. Work on his documentary is becoming increasingly untethered. As Joseph struggles to maintain the routines of his domestic life, his mask begins to slip. Late at night, while Joanne thinks he is working, Joseph prowls the streets of Los Angeles, deliberately courting danger. Joanne is growing worried about Joseph’s odd behavior. But not as worried as she should be. Tilt explores how quickly the most familiar person in your life can become the most terrifying. How quickly we can become terrifying to ourselves.

Farahani has worked in the film industry primarily in the art deparments of some large studio films, most recently on Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 and Black Panther. So at the very least Farahani's artistic eye will have been given free reign in his sophomore effort as a feature length director.