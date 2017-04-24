Pretty Packaging: Carlotta's PHANTOM OF THE PARADISE Is A Stunner
When the French distributor Carlotta Films started with their line of "Ultra Collector" boxsets back in 2015, we sat up and took notice. Each of these featured a newly remastered Blu-ray and DVD of a chosen title, fitted on the inside of a stellar 200-page hardcover book. What also caught the attention was the incredible cover-art of their first release. That was for Brian De Palma's Body Double. Since then, every three or four months we've seen a new addition to this line-up, each with a great hardcover book and great art attached.
In this series, Brian De Palma may perhaps be a wee bit over-represented: of the six "Ultra Collector" releases so far, three have been for his films. The latest of these is The Phantom of the Paradise, and... well, Carlotta Films have outdone themselves.
Here is a gallery of shots. Click on the arrows at the edge of the pictures to scroll through them, or at the center of each to see a bigger version.
