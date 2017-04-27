POLAROID: Poster For Dimension's New Photo-Horror Flick Out This Summer

It is a horrorific death by picture kind of day here at ScreenAnarchy.

Dimension Films’ new horror thriller Polaroid opens in U.S. theaters nation-wide on August 25, 2017. We were given a poster to share with you, a larger version is below.

Polaroid is the feature film debut of Norwegian filmmaker Lars Klevberg. It is also the feature length adaptation of his short film from 2015 by the same name. Polaroid stars Kathryn Prescott (Finding Carter), Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files), Grace Zabriskie (The Grudge), Tyler Young (Eyewtiness), Keenan Tracey (Bates Motel), Samantha Logan (The Fosters), Priscilla Quintana (Stranded), Madelaine Petsch (Riverdale) and the lanky Javier Botet (Mama, It).

Polaroid was produced by Roy Lee (Death Note, It, Blair Witch, The Boy) and Chris Bender (Rings, Zombeavers, Final Destination). Blair Butler wrote the adaptation of Klevberg's original short film. Her background has primarily been in the gaming industry and other geek targeted fare like Attack of the Show.

From the producers of the THE RING and THE GRUDGE, comes the next iconic horror franchise: POLAROID. High school loner Bird Fitcher has no idea what dark secrets are tied to the Polaroid vintage camera she stumbles upon, but it doesn’t take long to discover that those who have their picture taken meet a tragic end. Based on the award-winning short by Lars Klevberg, the story mixes elements of THE RING and FINAL DESTINATION to create one of the most unique and scary films.

Please tell me someone said at a production meeting, "You won't be able to shake this curse, shake it, shake it like a - aaaaah? Get it? GET IT!?!"

I have seen Klevberg's original short. It is good. It is not on Klevberg's Vimeo page any more because Dimension bought it but the trailers are below as well as a featurette about the sound design which was a huge part of its success on the festival circuit.