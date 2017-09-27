POLAROID: New Trailer Develops Ahead of December 1st Release Date

Lars Klevberg's feature film version of his short film Polaroid will be released in U.S. cinemas on December 1st. A new trailer has been cut to mark the date, you can watch it below.

From the producers of the THE RING and THE GRUDGE and based on the award-winning short by Lars Klevberg, comes the next iconic and bold new vision in horror: POLAROID. High school loner Bird Fitcher has no idea what dark secrets are tied to the mysterious Polaroid vintage camera she stumbles upon, but it doesn’t take long to discover that those who have their picture taken meet a tragic end.