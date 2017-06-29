First POLAROID Trailer: Death Takes a Snapshot

Once I aspired to own a Polaroid camera. Now it is an antique and the subject of a horror film. I feel old.

Judging by its first trailer, Polaroid looks like an old-fashioned story with a new technological twist that employs older state-of-the-art equipment to inspire scares. (We hope.)

Synopsis: From the producers of the The Ring and The Grudge and based on the award-winning short by Lars Klevberg, comes the next iconic and bold new vision in horror: Polaroid. High school loner Bird Fitcher has no idea what dark secrets are tied to the mysterious Polaroid vintage camera she stumbles upon, but it doesn't take long to discover that those who have their picture taken meet a tragic end.

Watch the trailer below. Polaroid will pop into theaters on August 25.

