PLENA STELLARUM: Watch Matthew Wade's 'Peculiar' Short Film

At the beginning of the year I wrote about an animated short film by Matthew Wade called Plena Stellarum. It was about to screen at Slamdance after an already lengthy festival circuit tour. Now, on the verge of the Spring thaw Wade's short film is now available for public consumption and you can watch it below.

Neon ghosts dream in dead landscapes, the genesis of consciousness begins to explore finite territories and infinite loops within the digital walls of amusement, and a creature born of abstraction interferes with a simple system never meant to be pushed so far.

I was allowed to watch Wade's short film from the comfort of my home before posting about it in January and these were my thoughts.

Plena Stellarum is a peculiar beast. Without a deliberate message it is open to interpretation and reaction. From a visual perspective it reminisces on adventure video game and European horror film cultures from the 70s and 80s. Left with a collection of provoking images set against the minimalist landscape reactions to the short come from the soundscape and static disruptions in sound and imagery after the viewer has been lulled into a languid state. It is eerily disruptive.

Prepare yourself for something brightly colored and plenty weird.