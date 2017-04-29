NY Indian Film Fest 2017 Preview: A Strong Lineup Led By Five Best Picture Nominees

None of these films made it to the best picture race at NYIFF, but they are playing and I love them so I'm going to take advantage of my position and pimp them the best I can.

First up in the bonus recommendations is Rajeev Ravi's outstanding gangster epic, Kammatipaadam. I love this film so much that I listed it in my top 12 of 2016 and programmed it at Fantastic Fest. It's an amazing Malayalam language take on Once Upon a Time in America from one of India's finest up and coming director/cinematographers. Here's what I said about the film in my review:

More than once when watching Kammatipaadam I was reminded of the great mafia films of Martin Scorsese. From his depiction of the down in the dirt small time hoods in Mean Streets, all the way through to the scheming big shots of Goodfellas and Casino, what binds the work of Scorsese is an obsessive attention to character, and that attention is what truly sets Kammatipaadam apart. Rajeev Ravi gives his audience complete, well-rounded characters they can latch onto. In spite of their outward brutality and violence, Ravi gives each of these men lives, loves, and challenges of their own without detracting from the central story.

At a hair shy of three hours, it might seem that Kammatipaadam could be an endurance trial for all but the most dedicated of film fans. However, the film never feels overlong or indulgent, and I'd have happily spent another three hours with these characters in this world. In fact, there is word that a four hour version of the film exists, and that knowledge has me chomping at the bit to dig further into the world of Krishnan and company. For my money, Kammatipaadam is the best crime film out of India so far this year and I'm looking forward to whatever Rajeev Ravi and Dulquer Salman cook up next.

Next up in my bonus recommendations is Shanker Raman's gritty noir, Gurgaon. I saw this film as part of the European Film Market and before that late last year. I would expect it to open in Indian cinemas before the year is out, but why wait? Here's a piece from my review:

Gurgaon fits well with the new breed of Indian thrillers using India's rapid economic expansion as fuel for gritty stories about the bodies on which great cities grow. Last year's Kammatipaadam was another similar story that focused on the lower caste henchmen and their struggle to stay alive and afloat as their homes were plowed under in the name of progress. With Gurgaon we start at the top with real estate tycoon Kehri Singh and his bratty, entitled son and their misadventures in maintaining their prosperity.

Gurgaon is one of a thousand cities in India that is primed for massive economic expansion, and even though it is blood that makes the grass grow under these success stories, we only see the ribbon cutting on TV. Shanker Raman's film is an interesting look at the backdoor dealing and violence that keeps the money flowing among the upper classes. Perhaps not quite as ambitious as Dibakar Banerjee's Shanghai which tackles similar growing pains, Gurgaon is nevertheless a very effective thriller that should find an audience outside of India for those adventurous enough to give it a shot.

Last but not least among the films I've seen is Sudhish Kamath's Side A Side B. This review is hot off the presses, but I have seen a couple of versions of this technical marvel and have been more impressed every time. Here's a piece from my point of view:

It takes huge balls to make a film like Side A Side B. Frankly, I'm surprised that writer/director Sudhish Kamath can sit comfortably with what he must be packing between his legs in order to have conceived this little adventure of his. An eighty minute romantic musical, shot over the course of a forty-four train ride from Guwahati in India's northeast to Mumbai in the west, with 8 songs, all shot live with live sound on the train and only two performers and six crew, at most, to capture the whole thing, on two mobile phones.

...[A]ll the gusto and enthusiasm in the world doesn't necessarily make for a solid film, but in this case, Kamath comes out on top. Side A Side B is a charming story told by a solid script, confident but relaxed performers, and a set of balls most likely bigger than his brains for even attempting it. But I'm glad he did, Side A Side B is a winner, a film that takes place in a world and relationship that feels lived in, and that's no easy task even with a hundred days to shoot. I am impressed.

Those are the three that I've seen and really enjoyed. I'm also really excited to check out Pawan Kumar's (U-Turn, Lucia) new Kannada project as producer in Egghead (Ondu Motteya Kathe) and indie film commando Sandeep Mohan's Shreelancer and I'm jealous of the New Yorkers who'll get a chance before me. NYIFF looks great this year, don't miss your chance to see some amazing films.