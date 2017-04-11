NUMBER 37: Check The First Stills From The South African Thriller

It was a couple years back that we first came across the fantastic South African short film Nommer 37 (Number 37). A deliberate nod to Hitchcock's Rear Window the film tells the story of a young man recently released from prison and now wheelchair-bound from a robbery gone wrong. Unable to navigate the world outside his home he instead orchestrates a robbery within his own building complex, pulling the strings of those around him to his own advantage.

Co-directed by Travis Taute and Nosipho Dumisa from a script by Daryne Joshua the short went on to great success and now Taute has stepped into the director's chair for a feature expansion. In production right now Screen Anarchy is proud to present the first images from the film and they're looking fantastic. Check it out below.