Overlook Coverage Hollywood Features All News Weird Videos Indie Features How ScreenAnarchy Works

NUMBER 37: Check The First Stills From The South African Thriller

Founder and Editor; Toronto, Canada (@AnarchistTodd)
Sign-In to Vote

It was a couple years back that we first came across the fantastic South African short film Nommer 37 (Number 37). A deliberate nod to Hitchcock's Rear Window the film tells the story of a young man recently released from prison and now wheelchair-bound from a robbery gone wrong. Unable to navigate the world outside his home he instead orchestrates a robbery within his own building complex, pulling the strings of those around him to his own advantage.

Co-directed by Travis Taute and Nosipho Dumisa from a script by Daryne Joshua the short went on to great success and now Taute has stepped into the director's chair for a feature expansion. In production right now Screen Anarchy is proud to present the first images from the film and they're looking fantastic. Check it out below.

Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
Nommer 37Number 37Rear WindowSouth AfricaThriller
blog comments powered by Disqus
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.