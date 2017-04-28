Hot Docs 2017: Priests o' Plenty Ward Off Satan in Trailer For LIBERA NOS (DELIVER US)

It would appear that Satan is pulling double shifts over in Italy as the demand for exorcisms is on the rise. Bad news for him is that he has crappy taste in choosing a location to do it in as he chose to set up shop in the heart of Catholicism. There you have a slew of Catholic priests looking to chew bubble gum and vanquish Satan. And they're all out of Gum. Welcome to the world of exorcism in Federica Di Giacomo's documentary Libera Nos (Deliver Us).

Claims of Satanic possession are increasing around the world. In meeting the demands of those desperately seeking help, the Catholic Church responds with the solution they’ve employed for centuries: exorcisms. A new wave of exorcist priests is being trained, while veteran Sicilian priest Father Cataldo maintains his stern, diligent practice of the controversial method. His weekly mass is filled with those seeking a cure for the demons they feel they have within them. They cling to the power of their faith as the ultimate source of inner peace but whatever the root of their anguish, it’s evident many are suffering. It’s here that you start to see the true cost of deliverance. As priests attempt to cast Satan back down, the business of exorcism continues to rise. HotDocs film page

Uncork'd and Indiecan will be releasing Libera Nos in the U.S. and Canada respectively and a new trailer is out before the film has its Canadian Premiere here in Toronto at HotDocs. The first screening is tomorrow night, Saturday April 29th at Scotiabank, followed by screenings on May 1st and 7th at TIFF Lightbox.