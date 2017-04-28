THE SHADOW EFFECT Exclusive Clip: Michael Biehn Gives Chase to Cam Gigandet

Obin and Amariah Olson's action flick The Shadow Effect with be On Demand, Digital HD and DVD in the U.S. on May 2nd. The flick was written by another family duo, Chad and Evan Law. Their story was adapted to screen Tony Feole who also wrote the screenplay for the Olson's 2015 flick Operator.

The Shadow Effect stars Cam Gigandet, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Brit Shaw, and Michael Biehn.

Obsessed with gene regeneration, and fascinated by the phenomenon of the waking dream, Dr. Reese (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) explores the psyche of Gabriel Howarth (Cam Gigandet), a young man whose life is turned upside down when his violent dreams begin to blend with reality. When Gabriel's dreams mirror political assassinations, he must race against the clock to not only save himself and his wife Brinn (Britt Shaw), but stop an experimental government program. With time running out, and Gabriel's life on the line, only Dr. Reese holds the key to unlocking the truth.

In the clip below Biehn chases after Gigandet in a warehouse. If we should learn anything from this clip it is that there is no such thing as too much laser sighting in an action film. It is almost a lost art.